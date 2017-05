Rachel Murray participates in UF’s Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity

Rachel Murray of Truxton recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2017 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Murray presented “Identification of Multiplex PCR Fragments from Formalin-Fixed Crinoids.”

Held on campus, undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community. Many students received honors during the Symposium’s awards ceremony.

