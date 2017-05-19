June Worksite Wellness Coalition meeting scheduled for Madison County employers

On June 8, 2017, the newly established Madison County Worksite Wellness Coalition will hold their second meeting at the SUNY Morrisville Hospitality Room, coordinated by the Rural Health Council of Madison County.

This meeting is open to Madison County employers and will focus on the second state Prevention Agenda Priority for 2016-18 identified by Madison County, to improve the rate of healthy weight adults in Madison County. The first NYS Prevention Agenda Priority to improve the rate of colorectal cancer screening in adults 50 to 75 years old was the topic of the well-attended Worksite Wellness Coalition meeting in February.

The June Worksite Wellness Coalition meeting will be an informative and interactive meeting to help employers gain a better understanding of their role in improving the health and wellness of their employees through wellness initiatives at work.

Local employers will share their journey to worksite wellness including what they offer employees and the benefits as an employer. Evidence-based best practices for healthy eating and physical activity opportunities in the workplace will be provided, along with the availability of local health and wellness vendors to answer questions, provide information and share their services and promotions with you.

Lastly, employers will also learn about the opportunity to apply for a mini-grant to promote a worksite wellness project at your worksite. For more information or to register for the June 8 meeting, contact Stephanie Henry, program assistant at 315-400-7331 or henry.s@mcruralhealthcouncil.org by May 31, 2017. The Rural Health Council of Madison County is a 501c-3 non-profit organization in Madison County.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

