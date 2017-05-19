Scholarship open to high school students in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Otsego counties

Applications Now Being Accepted for the 2017 Francis K. Wilcox Emerging Young Artist Scholarship

High school artists from across the region have the opportunity to compete for a scholarship and the chance to display and sell their work alongside professional artists at the region’s premier arts festival.

“This is an opportunity for high school art students to experience the professional art world,” explained Celeste Friend, Executive Director of Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival.

Colorscape is a juried exhibition of art and fine crafts that draws upwards of 12,000 people to downtown Norwich each September. The free, family-friendly event features artist demonstrations, literary, dance, music and arts activities for all ages, along with a student art exhibit, competitive poetry slam and creative food vendors. This year, it will take place Sept. 9 and 10.

Through the Francis K. Wilcox Emerging Young Artist Program, two high school artists will receive money for college and experience the event from the artist perspective.

“This is the 10th year we’ve offered this scholarship program,” said Friend. “It’s really a way for us to recognize the amazing talent of young artists in our area, and help them broaden their knowledge of the art world.”

To be eligible, a student must be a current junior or graduating senior; live or attend school in Chenango or an adjacent county; and be interested in careers in the arts. This includes public, private, parochial and home-schooled students living in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison or Otsego counties. The application deadline is June 9.

“Each of our 2017 Francis K. Wilcox Scholarship recipients will be awarded $350 at our Awards Breakfast on the Sundaymorning of Colorscape,” said Friend.

They will also receive gift certificates good for Golden Artist Colors products, and the opportunity to display and sell their work in a booth provided by Colorscape.

“They have the chance to participate fully with other exhibitors, giving them the experience of taking part in a juried art festival with professional artists,” explained Friend, herself a jewelry designer and former Colorscape exhibitor.

Applications are available at the Chenango Arts Council, The Artists’ Palette and Made in Chenango in downtown Norwich, as well as Chenango County high school art departments and local public libraries.

Completed applications must be mailed to: Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, Inc., Emerging Young Artist Application, P.O. Box 624, Norwich, NY 13815.

Applicants should include: a completed application form; a brief biography outlining their artistic accomplishments to date and plans for the future; three digital images representative of work to be displayed; and a SASE (2 oz. postage). Applications must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on June 9, 2017.

Only digital images will be accepted for review. Jury decisions will be based on creativity, workmanship, continuity of work, and a brief written biography.

For more information, contact Peggy Finnegan, Visual Arts Coordinator, at (607) 316-3212 or arts@colorscape.org.

