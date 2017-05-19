State Police are investigating a homicide in Jefferson County

State Police in Watertown are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 am this morning at a residence in the Town of Pamelia, Jefferson County.

Troopers responded to 28764 State Route 37 for a reported person shot inside the residence. Tyler J. Johnson, 20, who resided at that residence, was found in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he succumbed to his injuries.

State Police believe the suspect(s) knew Johnson and that he was the intended target of the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. Any information can be kept confidential.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

