The Zen Den brings ‘Family Friendly Yoga’ to Rogers Center

Every Thursday from June 8 through June 29, Rogers Center visitors have the opportunity to join in a gentle practice of yoga from 6 to 7 p.m. The Zen Den and Friends of Rogers invite participants of all experience levels to bring a love of nature, patience, an open mind, and a yoga mat (if they have one!) to explore different breath techniques and meditations.

During ‘Family Friend Yoga,’ different breath techniques and meditations, as well as body movement will be explored through a physical practice to include different partner poses. Participants are encouraged to partner up with their child, spouse, cousin, or even a best friend for a fun and interesting practice.

The Zen Den’s mission is to assist others in cultivating a more balanced life – mind, body, and spirit. Studio owner and ‘Family Friend Yoga’ coordinator Kriss Young is a pilates instructor, Master personal trainer, and nutrition consultant. She has certifications from the National Personal Training Institute (Orlando, Fla.) and the Stott Pilates Reformer Certification (Las Vegas, Nev.). Young has studied with The Les Mills Body Flow, Yogi Beans, Total Barre, Zen*ga, Halo Trainer, and Merrithew Health & Fitness.

“We are excited about this new partnership with The Zen Den,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “Practicing yoga surrounded by nature is an excellent way to manage stress. This special ‘Family Friendly Yoga’ offers the unique opportunity for a deeper connection to our environment.”

With advance notice, The Zen Den will lend out a yoga mat to those participants who do not own one. The four-week session for two family members is $80; each additional registration is $20. A single class for two family members is $30; each additional registration is $10. Space is limited; to register for ‘Family Friendly Yoga,’ contact The Zen Den at (315) 824-1414.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

