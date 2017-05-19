National Guard veteran of Afghanistan to command New York’s 27th Infantry Brigade

New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher Cronin, a veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan, takes command of the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Syracuse on Sunday, May 21 in a ceremony in front of brigade Soldiers.

Cronin, a resident of Victor, takes command from Col. Joseph Biehler, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, who commanded the 27th Brigade Combat Team since 2013.

Both officers previously served as battalion commanders of the National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, headquartered in Utica.

Biehler moves on to serve as the deputy commander of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and has been selected for promotion to general officer. He will receive his star as a brigadier general as part of the ceremony.

