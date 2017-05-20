Oneida County man arrested on felony tax fraud charges

A one-month investigation by the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica, with assistance from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office and the Whitesboro Police Department, resulted in the arrest of a Sauquoit man following the execution of a search warrant in the Town of Paris in Oneida County early Thursday morning. Seized as a result of this search were more than 100 cartons of untaxed, unstamped cigarettes, assorted untaxed tobacco products, and more than $20,000 in U.S. currency.

Richard E. McCauley, 62, of 16 Leisure Place, Sauquoit, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in the Town of Paris early Thursday morning, at which time he was found in possession of 139 cartons of untaxed, unstamped cigarettes and other assorted tobacco products and money.

Investigators from the state Department of Taxation and Finance were notified and will take possession of all untaxed cigarettes and tobacco products at a later date. McCauley was charged with violation of state Tax Law Section 1814 C1, Possession and Transportation of Unstamped, Untaxed Cigarettes (class E felony), and violation of state Tax Law Section 1803, Criminal Tax Fraud 4th degree (class E felony). He was then released on an appearance ticket returnable in Paris Town Court June 5, 2017, at 5 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing. Any information or questions regarding this case or any sales of untaxed cigarettes in Oneida County should be directed to Investigator Alfonse Nitti of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica at (315) 793-2531.

