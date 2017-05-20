Worcester Polytechnic Institute announces spring 2017 dean’s list

The following local residents were among 1,319 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2017 semester.

Owen Albanese of Canastota is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in civil engineering.

The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students go beyond the classroom to work on open-ended problems in and for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the dean’s list have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

