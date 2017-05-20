Worcester Polytechnic Institute announces spring 2017 dean’s list » Tenney: House votes to support law enforcement officers during National Police Week House passes Pro-Police Five Measures Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY—22) announced the passage of five bills that will provide our law enforcement officers with the resources necessary to carry out their duties effectively while honoring the sacrifices they make to keep us safe. To recognize National Police Week, the House passed five pro-police bills. H.R. 1892, the Honoring Hometown Heroes Act- This bill allows a state’s governor to order the American flag to be flown at half-staff to honor a first responder who dies in the line of duty.

This bill allows a state’s governor to order the American flag to be flown at half-staff to honor a first responder who dies in the line of duty. H.R. 115, the Thin Blue Line Act- This bill will protect our first responders by including violence against local and state law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders to the list of aggravating factors that a jury must consider in federal death sentence cases.

This bill will protect our first responders by including violence against local and state law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders to the list of aggravating factors that a jury must consider in federal death sentence cases. H.R. 1616, the Strengthening State and Local Cyber Crime Fighting Act of 2017- This bill will further enhance our ability to fight cyber and electronic crime by authorizing a program run by the U.S. Secret Service that will train state and local law enforcement officers, prosecutors and judges in these areas.

This bill will further enhance our ability to fight cyber and electronic crime by authorizing a program run by the U.S. Secret Service that will train state and local law enforcement officers, prosecutors and judges in these areas. H.R. 1428, the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017- This bill will put our veterans first by incentivizing, under the COPS Hiring program, agencies that prioritize hiring veterans.

This bill will put our veterans first by incentivizing, under the COPS Hiring program, agencies that prioritize hiring veterans. H.R. 1309, Probation Officer Protection Act of 2017- This bill protects our probation officers by giving them the ability to arrest a person if there is probable cause, during the performance of their official duties. “While recognizing National Police Week, the House took action to express our appreciation for law enforcement officers by passing five important pieces of legislation. These bills will ease the burden on our officers by providing them with important resources they need to carry out their duties effectively, while honoring their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families,” said Tenney.“The men and women in blue put their lives on the line each day to keep our families and our communities safe from harm. There are few jobs more perilous than that of a police officer, and their service deserves to be recognized at every turn. This week the House took an important step forward to ensure that we recognize our dedicated public servants for their bravery and service. It was an honor to vote in support of these important pieces of legislation, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for our law enforcement officers throughout my time in Congress.” Share this: Email

