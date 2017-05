Oneida Common Council calls special meeting for May 24

AGENDA

CITY OF ONEIDA COMMON COUNCIL

MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 109 N. MAIN ST., ONEIDA NY

COMMON COUNCIL CHAMBERS

SPECIAL MEETING

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2017

6:30 PM

_________________________________

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

6:30 p.m. – Discussion of the Oneida Rail Trail – Oneida Street East/West Sketches can be found on the home page of the City website oneidacity.com and copies will be available at the meeting Wednesday, May 24.

