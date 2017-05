Submit Your News

Contact Us

Advertise With Us

About Us

Your news. Your voice.

Oneida Common Council calls special meeting for May 24 » PAC 99 schedule for week of May 21, 2017 Tuesday, May 23 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of May 16

9:59 a.m., 2:59 p.m. and 7:59 p.m.: Canal Side Talks: “A Mule Named Sal” An Erie Canal Musical Tour with Dave Ruch, courtesy of Auntie El’s Video Photography Wednesday, May 24 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Vernon Village Board meeting of May 15

9:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 7:16 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board of Trustees meeting of May 15

10:29 a.m., 3:29 p.m. and 8:29 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club meeting of May 16 with Hank Leo, Jr. and Stephanie Neff: “The Oneida Y at 25 years age” Thursday, May 25 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Space Wars”

9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of May 18

10:49 a.m., 3:49 p.m. and 8:49 p.m.: Capitol Notebook with Brian Kolb, NYS Assembly Minority Leader Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related