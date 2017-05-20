Two passengers killed in one-car crash in Herkimer County

State Police in Herkimer County are investigating a one-car motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 28, just north of the McKeever Bridge, in the Town of Webb.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Alexander M. Platt, 22, from Boonville, was traveling south on State Route 28, around 6 a.m. this morning, when he left the roadway via the right shoulder. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.

Platt was able to extricate himself from the vehicle and flagged down an off-duty member of the Raquette Lake Fire Department who called for help. Two passengers in the vehicle, 23-year-old Cody M. Seymour and 22-year-old Dalton D. Dorrity, both from Boonville, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Route 28 was completely closed to traffic during the initial stage of the investigation but has since been cleared and opened. The investigation continues.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Old Forge Fire Department, Otter Lake Fire Department and the Town of Webb Police.

