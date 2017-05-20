Local citizens plan counter-demonstration to Rep. Tenney’s fundraiser

Representative Claudia Tenney, of NY’s 22nd Congressional District, will hold a fundraiser at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., Monday, May 22. Minimum for entry to the event is $500 with a suggested donation to her campaign of $5,000 per person.

Those elites who can afford the steep price of the ticket will have the opportunity to have their concerns heard by the congresswoman. And this fundraiser, advertised as “Women’s Tea with Tenney at Trump,” will put money directly into the pocket of President Trump, as Tenney has chosen his Washington, D.C., hotel as the venue for her fundraiser.

This is the same hotel that has repeatedly implicated the president in likely violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits a sitting president from taking payments from foreign governments.

Again and again, Tenney has placed the priorities of the president and other wealthy corporate interests over her own constituents. Holding her fundraiser in his hotel and lining his pockets is just one more way in which she demonstrates her loyalty to him. She has repeatedly underscored her devotion to the president by appearing by his side in public ceremonies and voting 100 percent in line with his extreme agenda.

Tenney is clearly positioning herself as a member of the Washington elite.

And she is consistently refusing to ally herself with the working Americans who live in her district; Tenney is out of touch with those she has sworn to serve.

In response to this elitist Trump Hotel fundraiser, local citizens will stage a “Tenney Out of Touch” rally at her local office at the same time that she entertains her wealthy donors in Washington. Tenney has time for a high tea with the political and corporate elite, but not the courage to face her constituents in her own district with a town hall.

While she is serving tea to her wealthy donors in Donald Trump’s luxury hotel, local citizens will gather to enjoy pizza, tomato pie and lemonade free of charge, and all are welcome.

What: Tenney Out of Touch Rally

Where: In front of Tenney’s New Hartford Office, 555 French Road

When: Monday, May 22, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Who: Local citizens opposed to Tenney holding her fundraiser at Trump’s hotel

Contact: Jen DeWeerth 315-982-1591

Contact: Sarah Reeske 512-799-6535

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

