Knock Your Socks Off foot clinic offered by CNY Diabetes Education Program

On Friday June 2, 2017, at noon the Mohawk Valley Health System’s Central New York Diabetes Education Program is offering a free “Knock Your Socks Off!” foot (podiatry) clinic for people with diabetes. The event will take place at the CNY Diabetes Education Program office located on the fourth floor of the Faxton-St. Luke’s Campus, 1676 Sunset Ave., Utica.

An area podiatrist will conduct a brief educational seminar followed by a personal foot exam. For more information or to register, call CNY Diabetes at 315-624-5620.

Proper foot care is especially critical for people with diabetes because they are prone to foot problems such as a loss of feeling in their feet, changes in the shape of their feet and foot ulcers or sores that do not heal.

