Senate Republicans propose new $55 million grant program for flood damage

Measure would provide funding to help repair recent destruction to homes, businesses, farms and infrastructure in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence and Lake Champlain regions

State Senator Joseph Griffo announced today that the New York State Senate Republicans have introduced a bill to create a new Great Lakes Flood Recovery Grant Program that would help give needed financial assistance to those affected by this year’s record floods in the region

The measure (S6423) makes $55 million in grants available to property owners, businesses, farms, not-for-profit corporations, municipalities, and counties affected by high water levels in Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Lake Champlain, and the St. Lawrence River.

“Devastating natural disasters like the flooding the North Country experienced this spring can wreak havoc for anyone in its path, from businesses and farms to property owners and municipalities,” Senator Griffo said. “The unanticipated costs of this widespread damage can leave many people struggling to recover, so I am hopeful that the Flood Recovery Grant Program the State Senate has proposed will be able to provide essential support for the individuals and communities that don’t have the resources to repair this destruction on their own.”

The bill is sponsored by Senators Pam Helming (R, Canandaigua), Patty Ritchie (R-C, Heuvelton), Robert Ortt (R-C-I, North Tonawanda), Rich Funke (R-C-I, Fairport), Joseph Robach (R-C-I, Rochester), John DeFrancisco (R-C-I, Syracuse), Catharine Young (R-C-I, 57th District), Chris Jacobs (60th District), Joseph Griffo (R-C-I, Rome), and Betty Little (R-C-I, Queensbury).

A historically wet spring has resulted in serious flood damage along Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Lake Champlain, the St. Lawrence River, and their tributaries. Property has eroded away, houses have sustained damage, businesses have been disrupted or forced to close, and infrastructure has been broken.

This bill establishes a new grant program to promote economic recovery by allowing state financial resources to flow to small businesses, farms, owners of multiple dwellings, owners of residences, not-for profit corporations, and municipalities. Modeled after the highly successful program implemented after the statewide flooding from storms Irene and Lee in 2011, the program will help communities rebuild after this latest natural disaster.

The grant program would provide up to $20 million administered through the state’s Empire State Development Corporation to help with physical flood-related damage. Grant recipients could receive up to $15,500 for owners of residences, $30,000 for owners of multiple dwellings, $50,000 for small businesses and farms, and $100,000 for not-for-profit corporations for damage not covered under insurance or an existing local, state, or federal program.

Municipalities and special districts would be eligible for a total of $20 million in grants – up to $1 million each – for infrastructure spending caused by the flooding and high water levels and not already covered under existing funding programs. This could include roads, bridges and other transportation systems, drinking water supply systems, sanitary and/or storm sewer systems, levy and/or flood protection systems, and other municipal equipment. For other municipal costs that may not be eligible for that funding, an additional $10 million in grants would be made available by the state.

Counties would be eligible for a total of $5 million in new grants for flood mitigation or flood control projects costing at least $250,000, up to $500,000, and related to the recent Great Lakes water levels.

Senator Ritchie said, “Over the past few weeks, I have been touring shoreline communities along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario that have been hit hard by this spring’s flooding and have seen firsthand how devastating these rising waters really are. Homes are suffering damage and businesses – many of which are tourism based – are experiencing significant losses during what is supposed to be their busiest time of year. This bill will help communities rebuild and provide much-needed relief.”

Senator DeFrancisco said, “The amount of rain that we’ve experienced in our area is unprecedented, as is the damage that the resulting flooding has caused. In emergencies, the state government has an obligation to provide relief for its residents.”

Senator Little said, “Homeowners, businesses, farmers and others who have sustained flood damage need our help, they deserve the support of their government to recover financially and to mitigate the emotional toll as well. I am pleased to cosponsor this measure with my colleagues in the Senate and am hopeful the Assembly will join our effort.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

