Troopers investigate explosion in Madison County motel room

State Police are investigating an explosion that occurred at the Sharway Motel, located at 3669 Seneca Turnpike in the Town of Lenox.
Madison County 911 received a call from a third party at 2:53 a.m. of a possible fire/explosion in one of the motel rooms. When Troopers arrived they observed a 41-year-old male and a 33-year-old female with apparent severe burn injuries. Both were transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
The investigation into the fire is continuing.
