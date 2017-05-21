Herkimer College appoints head men’s and women’s golf coach

Herkimer College announces the appointment of Richard J Salamone of Little Falls to the position of head coach for men’s and women’s golf. Salamone will be responsible for recruiting, scouting, game and practice planning and player development.

Salamone retired from the New Hartford Police Department as an investigator in 2010. He is currently a safety officer for the Pathways Academy at BOCES and an instructor for the state Preparedness Center, Division of Homeland Security.

Salamone has served as a shop manager and golf instructor at Hopson Hills Golf Course in Dolgeville. He holds an associate in applied science degree from SUNY Empire State College with a concentration in police science.

Men’s and women’s golf is a new intercollegiate sport offered at Herkimer College beginning in the fall 2017. For more information, contact the Athletic Department at 315-574-4030.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

