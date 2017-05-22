Stirpe: Assembly election reform package makes voting easier in New York

Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero) announced that the Assembly is taking up a series of bills to increase voter participation by making voting more accessible and easier for New Yorkers.

“The Assembly’s package recognizes that we live busy lives, and that obstacles and work schedules all too often get in the way of voting,” Stirpe said. “Fair and equal access to voting for all New Yorkers is vital to our democracy.”

The Assembly’s legislative package includes a bill, co-sponsored by Stirpe, to consolidate the state’s election calendar by combining state and federal primary election dates to a single day in June, which would save the state and taxpayers an estimated $25 million (A.3052). The measure would also allow members of the military and their families who are stationed overseas more time to send their votes in by mail.

The package also includes a measure that would enact the Voter Enfranchisement Modernization Act of 2017 to establish online voter registration (A.5382). This would create a more widespread electronic voter registration system and streamline the registration process, Stirpe noted.

The package also includes a bill to allow early voting in New York, giving New Yorkers the opportunity to vote during a seven-day period before an election (A.2064). Up to seven polling sites in each county would be required to stay open for eight hours on weekdays and five hours on weekends and holidays, and offer evening hours on at least two days.

Additionally, another measure would allow poll workers to split shifts, allowing more people to participate in the process while ensuring polling locations are adequately staffed (A.6907-A). Current law requires poll workers to work until polls close, which can be 16-hour shifts, making it difficult to recruit people.

Further, Stirpe also supports another piece of legislation that would allow all New Yorkers to vote by mail by requesting an absentee ballot (A.7623). Under current law, residents can only receive an absentee ballot if they will be out of the county on Election Day, or if they have an illness or physical disability. The measure will have to pass both the Assembly and Senate twice consecutively before it can go before voters as a ballot referendum to amend the New York State Constitution.

“This legislation is about expanding access to voting and making it easier to exercise our constitutional right,” Stirpe said. “We’re empowering New Yorkers and letting them know that their voices matter.”

The package also includes a legislative measure that Stirpe notes should engage more young voters. The bill allows 17-year-olds to vote in a presidential primary if they will be 18 at the time of the presidential election (A.3549).

With millions of New Yorkers casting their ballots in local schools, Stirpe authored and is pushing a measure to increase safety measures. This bill would allow schools in New York to be closed on general election days (A.444). Additionally, it will allow a school district to choose whether to require staff attendance or to schedule professional development for that day. This legislation is currently being reviewed by the Education Committee.

“Although it is not included in this package, I’ll continue to push for my proposal to close schools on Election Day. Our children deserve to learn in a safe educational environment without unnecessary distractions,” said Stirpe. “This common-sense measure would ensure school polling sites throughout all of New York State can host voters while protecting the safety of students.”

