LETTER: CAAC thanks local businesses, civic organizations and individuals for support

To the Editor:

The Board of the Canastota Area Association of Churches is pleased to announce that the 2017 Grant program was completed Wednesday, May 3, with the last of four checks being presented to the four Canastota-area volunteer fire and ambulance companies. Fundraising was strong, resulting in our ability to both extend the grant program an additional year, and increase the amount of each check. This would not have been possible without the thoughtful giving of local businesses, civic organizations, and individuals. We would like thank the following entities and families for their generous gifts this year:

Businesses and Civic Groups

ABC Dairy Farms, American Legion Post 140, Homer Ball Funeral Home, Believers Chapel of Canastota, Louis J. Bruno Residuary Trust, Canastota n/c Corporation, CCI Companies, Inc., Dr. James Colocotronis DDS, Hope Christian Fellowship, MGM (NAPA) Auto Parts, Monafran Farms Inc., Night Hawk Transport, Inc., Peter Palamara General Contractor, The Rusty Rail Party House, Tanner Insurance Agency of Oneida, Village Veterinary Hospital, Whitelaw Presbyterian Church and Canastota Teachers Association

Individual Donors

Charles and Jeanette Button, Patricia Caron, Robert Caron, Donald and Madlyn Cerio, Anne De Francisco, Jean Dunbar, Jon and Nancy Fradenburg, Kim and Mary Kafer, Barbara Malek, Mary Ann Mengucci, Michael and Andrea Mitchell, Margaret Mulford, Anna M. Musacchio, Sylvia “Marge” Palmer, Patrick J. Powers, Mary E. Ramsdell, Vincent and Maureen Rinaldo, Rosina Rose, Douglas H. Rosekrans, Michael Seagriff, Richard L. Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Grant Snell, Jeff and Gail Tianello, Kevin Watkins and Gregory and Diane Wright

The churches of the CAAC plan to continue advancing the grant program as we did the Recognition Dinner for the 35 years before. The support of the entire Canastota community is both essential to continued success, and very much appreciated by the CAAC and the four recipient organizations: the Canastota VFD, Lincoln VFD, Wampsville VFD, and Greater Lenox Ambulance Service.

Sincerely, Scott Trefz, CAAC Communications Chairman

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

