Adorable adoptables need loving forever homes

Moose is a 10-month-old male Boxer mix who needs a forever home. Since he’s still a pup he’d like a home where he could get additional training, lots of exercise and lots of love! He’s a sweet boy so please come meet him soon!

Lovey is a 7-year-old female kitty who needs a forever home. She is a nice girl. If it’s love at first sight and you’d like to add her to your family, head over to meet her today!

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

