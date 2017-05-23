Local skating coach arrested on sex offense charges

State Police in North Syracuse announce the arrest of Peter Vonzwehl, age 73, from 328 Hillsdale Ave., Syracuse, for Criminal Sex Act 2nd degree, a class “D” felony. He is charged with having sexual contact with a female less than 15 years old.

Vonzwehl, who was the victim’s cycling and speed skating coach, is accused of committing the sex act while he was training the victim at his residence in the City of Syracuse over the last two years.

Vonzwehl is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center until his arraignment tomorrow morning in Syracuse City Court.

Anyone having information regarding Vonzwehl or this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 455-2922. All information can remain confidential.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

