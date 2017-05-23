Herkimer College announces athletic awards

Herkimer College hosted their annual Athletic Awards Ceremony May 8, 2017. The following awards were presented to student-athletes:

Nancy Fabozzi Award: Grace Johnson (Tully)

Grace Johnson (Tully) Pop Walsh Award: Justin Harley (Central Islip)

Justin Harley (Central Islip) Male Athlete of the Year: Eddie Speed (Chester, England)

Eddie Speed (Chester, England) Female Athlete of the Year: Chyanna Bernier (Ilion)

Chyanna Bernier (Ilion) Male Scholar Athlete: Jacob Conroy, Baseball (Kirkwood)

Jacob Conroy, Baseball (Kirkwood) Female Scholar Athlete: Megan Durgan, Women’s Bowling (Rome)

Megan Durgan, Women’s Bowling (Rome) Sixth Man Award: Women’s Softball Team

Women’s Softball Team 360 Award: Brandon Rawson (Ilion)

Brandon Rawson (Ilion) Baseball: MVP – Christian Aybar (Pawtucket, RI), Team Ace – Greg Musk (Rotterdam Junction), Hank Testa Coaches Award – Nick Boyko (Palisades Park, NJ), Team Academic Award – Jake Conroy (Kirkwood).

MVP – Christian Aybar (Pawtucket, RI), Team Ace – Greg Musk (Rotterdam Junction), Hank Testa Coaches Award – Nick Boyko (Palisades Park, NJ), Team Academic Award – Jake Conroy (Kirkwood). Men’s Basketball: MVP – Tyquan Scott (Long Beach), MVP – Justin Harley (Central Islip), MIP – Arnold Agard (Brooklyn)

MVP – Tyquan Scott (Long Beach), MVP – Justin Harley (Central Islip), MIP – Arnold Agard (Brooklyn) Women’s Basketball: Team Leadership Award – Diamonique Franklin (Queensbridge), MVP – Jazmin Diggs (Poughkeepsie)

Team Leadership Award – Diamonique Franklin (Queensbridge), MVP – Jazmin Diggs (Poughkeepsie) Men’s Bowling: MVP – Brendon Budd (Norwich), Coaches Award – Shawn Zahray (Indian Lake)

MVP – Brendon Budd (Norwich), Coaches Award – Shawn Zahray (Indian Lake) Women’s Bowling: MVP – Korena Kinney (Taberg), Coaches Award – Megan Durgan (Rome)

MVP – Korena Kinney (Taberg), Coaches Award – Megan Durgan (Rome) Men’s Cross Country: Most Valuable Runner – Brandon Rawson (Ilion), Most Dedicated Runner – Kyle Holmes (Spencer)

Most Valuable Runner – Brandon Rawson (Ilion), Most Dedicated Runner – Kyle Holmes (Spencer) Women’s Cross Country: Most Valuable Runner – Chyanna Bernier (Ilion), Most Dedicated Runner – Gabrielle Bridgewater (Fort Plain), Coaches Award – Sharon Howell (Ilion)

Most Valuable Runner – Chyanna Bernier (Ilion), Most Dedicated Runner – Gabrielle Bridgewater (Fort Plain), Coaches Award – Sharon Howell (Ilion) Men’s Lacrosse: MVP – Charlie Rosaschi (Highland Mills), Best Offensive Player – LJ Redpath (Rome), Best Defensive Player – Channing Thomas (Norwalk, CT), Ground Ball Award – Channing Thomas (Norwalk, CT).

MVP – Charlie Rosaschi (Highland Mills), Best Offensive Player – LJ Redpath (Rome), Best Defensive Player – Channing Thomas (Norwalk, CT), Ground Ball Award – Channing Thomas (Norwalk, CT). Men’s Soccer: Pete McAvoy Award – Eddie Speed (Chester, England), Perry Nizzi Award – Sean Connolly (Latham), MIP – Kevin Valdovinos (Port Chester)

Pete McAvoy Award – Eddie Speed (Chester, England), Perry Nizzi Award – Sean Connolly (Latham), MIP – Kevin Valdovinos (Port Chester) Women’s Soccer: MVP- Grace Johnson (Tully), MVP – Mikayla Blumenstock (Poland), Tom LaPuma Award- Jenna Bailey (Tully), Coaches Award- Hannah Taylor (St. Johnsville)

MVP- Grace Johnson (Tully), MVP – Mikayla Blumenstock (Poland), Tom LaPuma Award- Jenna Bailey (Tully), Coaches Award- Hannah Taylor (St. Johnsville) Women’s Swimming & Diving: MVP – Daniela Barrera (Cali, Columbia), MIP – Chyanna Bernier (Ilion)

MVP – Daniela Barrera (Cali, Columbia), MIP – Chyanna Bernier (Ilion) Men’s Swimming & Diving: MVP – Jacob Cardinal (Newport), MIP – Ronzell Walker (Syracuse)

MVP – Jacob Cardinal (Newport), MIP – Ronzell Walker (Syracuse) Women’s Tennis: MIP- GuiHua Gan (Shenzhen, China), Coaches Award- Carol Price (Herkimer)

MIP- GuiHua Gan (Shenzhen, China), Coaches Award- Carol Price (Herkimer) Volleyball: MVP – Marica Bellico (Naples, Italy), Coaches Award – Hilary Hoda (Osaka, Japan)

MVP – Marica Bellico (Naples, Italy), Coaches Award – Hilary Hoda (Osaka, Japan) Green & Gold Athletes of the Month:

September: Mikayla Blumenstock (Poland) and Sean Connolly (Latham)

October: Chyanna Bernier (Ilion) and Dajhal Kelly (Saint Kitts, Caribbean Sea)

November: Chyanna Bernier (Ilion) and Tyquan Scott (Long Beach)

January: Emerald Pett (Utica) and Justin Harley (Central Islip)

February: Korena Kinney (Taberg) and Felix Riascos (Poughkeepsie)

March: Daniela Barrera (Cali, Columbia) and Channing Thomas (Norwalk, Conn.)

April: Malik Briggs (Herkimer) and Taylor Fry (Gasport)

The Herkimer Generals had nine teams compete in national championship tournaments this year. The program is currently in contention for the National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators Cup which ranks two-year non-scholarship athletic programs based on points earned for post-season performance. For more information about the Herkimer Generals, visit www.HerkimerGenerals.com.

