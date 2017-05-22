Sheriff’s Office investigating double fatality motor vehicle crash in Lincoln

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. this morning. The accident was reported on Buyea Road, between Eddy and Whitman Roads, in Lincoln. The accident was reported to the Madison County 911 Center by a driver who came upon the accident scene.

The investigation is ongoing but what is known at this time is that two occupants were in the vehicle that was driving northbound on Buyea Road, leaving the roadway and impacting a tree. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. They will be transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Syracuse for autopsy.

Sheriff’s investigators remain on the scene at this time and the crash is being reconstructed.

More information will be issued when the victims are identified and families are notified, and when the investigation is complete.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

