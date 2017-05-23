Brindisi named “Community Visionary”

Recognized by Mohawk Valley Community Action as a winner in their annual Community Champions awards

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, representing the 119th Assembly District, is the recipient of the Community Visionary Award in the 2017 Celebration of Community Champions. This award is given to an individual who has contributed unselfishly to the betterment of our community as a whole, and works toward the goal of ending poverty in our community.

Past award winners include: The Honorable Anthony J. Picente, Jr, Oneida, Alice J. Savino, Rocco Arcuri, Dr. Randall VanWagoner, Craig Minor, RoAnn Destito, Rev. Philip Hearn, Jacquiline Schmidt and Rev. Bruce Webster.

Brindisi was honored at the Community Champions Gala May 12 at Hart’s Hill Inn.

Each year since 2005, MVCAA has honored those individuals, organizations and businesses in our community who are working to help move families out of poverty by creating, sustaining or advocating for opportunities for low-income families. The Community Champions Awards celebrate these accomplishments and allows us to thank them for all of their hard work. MVCAA invites the public to this celebration and encourages local businesses to show their support through sponsorship. Sponsorship details are available at www.mvcaa.com/gala/gala-sponsorships

