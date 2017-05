Herkimer County Community College announces candidates for college’s 49th commencement

Students who have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.25-3.79 as of the completion of the fall 2016 semester are awarded the associate degree cum laude; 3.80-3.99 are awarded the associate degree magna cum laude; and 4.0 are awarded the associate degree summa cum laude.

Among those graduating were:

Bernhards Bay: Lora L. Upham, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., magna cum laude

Boonville: Benjamin Alan Brown, Computer Network Technician A.A.S.; Taylor Ann Hardy, Criminal Justice: Cybersecurity A.S., summa cum laude

Camden: Marion Lee McCloud, Business: Business Administration A.S., cum laude

Canastota: Sarah Nicole Cretaro, Human Services A.A.S., cum laude

Cassville: Michael Dean Grann, Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic A.A.S.; Chelsey M. Loomis, Early Childhood A.A.S., cum laude; Elena Leigh Reyes, Criminal Justice: Crime and Intelligence Analysis A.A.S.

Chadwicks: Karen Gail Champion, Fine Arts A.A.

Chittenango: John Brian Jackson, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S.

Clayville: Shannon Rosemary McElwain, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude

Cold Brook: Jennifer Barlow, Business: Business Administration A.A.S., magna cum laude; Ronald Alfred Barlow III, Engineering Science A.S., cum laude; Cassidy Rose Shanahan, Criminal Justice A.A.S.; Morgan Heinrich Stein, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Salvatore J. Zumpano, Business: Small Business Management A.A.S.

Deerfield: Branden James Garrett, Criminal Justice A.A.S.

Dolgeville: Crystal R. Barton, Travel and Events Management A.A.S., magna cum laude; Emily Rose McGraw, Business: Accounting A.S., magna cum laude; Hope E. McMahon, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., magna cum laude; Jacob A. McMahon, Criminal Justice A.S., cum laude; Alvin Harold Montana II, Business: Business Administration A.A.S., magna cum laude; Rebecca A. Murdock, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., cum laude; Michael James Sarpen, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Science A.S., magna cum laude

Durhamville: Alexis Nicole Emmons, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Amanda Bree Koster, Business: Fashion Buying and Merchandising A.A.S.; Brianne Wyant, Criminal Justice: Forensic Investigations A.A.S.

Earlville: Shelby M. Ashton, Business: Accounting A.S., cum laude

Frankfort: Nathan Brown, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S.; Tiffani S. Dygert, Computer Network Technician A.A.S.; Bailee Michelle Haddad, Business: Accounting A.S., cum laude; Tyler Hobaica, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Erika Lynn Lumbrazo, Business: Fashion Buying and Merchandising A.A.S., cum laude; Dean Anthony Picente, Communication Arts: Music Industry A.S.; Stephanie Judith Quesnell, Human Services A.A.S., magna cum laude; Samantha A. Sawanec, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Megan Elaine Stewart, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Molly Elizabeth Strong, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Julia Mary Zito, Business: Business Administration A.S., cum laude

Haines City: Tamara Ann Krecidlo, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.

Hamilton: Brandie Lynn Jeffers, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A., cum laude; Fallon James Jeffers, Criminal Justice A.A.S.; Justin William Sislo, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities A.A., magna cum laude

Herkimer: Richard Ronald Berowski, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Cristina M. Chilelli, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Andrew Anthony Cosme, Human Services A.A.S.; Kayla Renee Fernald, Early Childhood A.A.S.; Kira Anne Fillmore, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Justina M. Franco, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities A.A.; Tyler Jay Grogan, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Science A.S.; Laura Beth Haggerty, Business: Accounting A.A.S., summa cum laude; Timothy J. Haines, Communication Arts: New Media A.S.; Theresa Anne Hamilton, Business: Health Services Management Technology A.A.S., magna cum laude; Danielle L. Holmes, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Alicia Jean Kosinski, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Erich Nicholas Lanza, Communication Arts: Radio-Television Broadcasting A.A.S., magna cum laude; Brianna Nicole Lawrence, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Stephanie Marie Laymon, Paralegal A.A.S., summa cum laude; Amy L. Lyle, Human Services A.A.S.; Sarah Ann Maphia, Business: Business Administration A.S., magna cum laude; Megan Alicia Marzeski, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Kaylee Marie Massocco, Paralegal A.A.S., cum laude; Katherine Elizabeth Mead, Early Childhood A.A.S.; Olivia Jane Mlinar, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Briana Lyn Murphy, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Patricia Ann Murphy, Medical Coding/Transcriptionist Certificate, magna cum laude; Edris Noori, Criminal Justice: Cybersecurity A.S., magna cum laude; Jarrod Daniel Perry, Business: Accounting A.S.; Jonathan Perry. Paralegal A.A.S., magna cum laude; James William Quigley, Criminal Justice: Crime and Intelligence Analysis A.A.S., magna cum laude; Spencer Albert Raymo, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Alexis Morgan Reed, Business: Fashion Buying and Merchandising A.A.S.; Chad Robert Sangster, Criminal Justice A.A.S.; Alaina Marie Scalise, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude; Paulette Lynn Steffens, Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic Certificate, cum laude; James M. Tangorra, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Lauren Marie VanHeusen, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Juli Elizabeth Webster, Business: Small Business Management A.A.S., magna cum laude; Victoria Wenke, Communication Arts: Radio-Television Broadcasting A.A.S., cum laude; Nicole M. Wren, Business: Business Administration A.A.S., cum laude

Holland Patent: Nicholas James Lanckton, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude

Ilion: Catherine Marie Bianchi, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Tyler William Brown, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Amy Lyn Clements, Human Services A.A.S.; Paige Alexa DelGrego, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Shannon Marie Donahue, Medical Coding/Transcriptionist Certificate; Erin Gayle Earl, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., magna cum laude; Cody J. Edick, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S.; Cory Alexander Fowler, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Nicole Jordan Harrigan, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A., cum laude; Scott Anthony Harris Jr., Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., magna cum laude; Susan E. Hernandez, Business: Health Services Management Technology A.A.S.; Nicholas Robert Higgins, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Amy Marie Hocking, Business: Accounting A.A.S., cum laude; Shannon Renee Holmes, Paralegal A.A.S.; Sharon Eleanor Howell, Communication Arts: New Media A.S., cum laude; Jade M. Llewellyn, Business: Business Administration A.A.S.; Alice C. Long, Medical Coding/Transcriptionist Certificate, cum laude; Cameron Brian Madigan, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude; Miranda A. Maldonado, Criminal Justice A.S., magna cum laude; Sara Anne Maley, Business: Health Services Management Technology A.A.S.; Tyler James Miller, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., cum laude; Melinda Ann Moises, Criminal Justice: Forensic Investigations A.A.S.; Marilee Murdock, Business: Accounting A.A.S., magna cum laude; Schuyler James Negron, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Childhood Education A.S.; Martina Nichols, Business: Business Administration A.A.S.; Brittney Louise Nowack, Business: Business Administration A.A.S.; Brandon Scott Rawson, Communication Arts: New Media A.S., cum laude; Angela G. Ruggieri, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., magna cum laude; Alexander William Schmidt, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Mariah L. Schorer, Travel and Events Management A.A.S.; Emily Ann Seaton, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Tracy Lynn Siver, Business: Accounting A.A.S., magna cum laude; Sarah Elizabeth Slowik, Criminal Justice A.A.S., cum laude; Michael Robert Smith, Criminal Justice: Cybersecurity A.S.; Hannah Scarlett Smith, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., magna cum laude; Stephanie K. Temple, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude; Quinn Austin Worden, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude

Jordanville: Mark Andrew Loiacono, Communication Arts: Radio-Television Broadcasting A.A.S., magna cum laude

Little Falls: Jill Cadena David, Photographic Technology A.A.S., cum laude; Noelle Lisa David, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Childhood Education A.S.; Garrhett Alan Davis, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Jesse Lee Davis III, Criminal Justice A.S., cum laude; Allison M. Dobrovolc, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., cum laude; Crystal M. Eaton, Human Services A.A.S.; Angela R. Harrington, Early Childhood A.A.S., cum laude; Samantha Lynn Heansel, Communication Arts: New Media A.S., cum laude; Sara Lynn Kotary, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Lisa M. Marriott, Medical Coding/Transcriptionist Certificate, cum laude; Walter Paul Montgomery, Criminal Justice A.A.S.; Brandy Michelle Oblich, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Rachel Emily Parisi, Paralegal A.A.S., cum laude; Emerald Starr Pett, Criminal Justice: Forensic Investigations A.A.S.; Hannah Marie Rasch, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Science A.S.; James Thomas Scanlon, Communication Arts: New Media A.S.; Rhiannon Danielle Steele, Business: Business Administration A.A.S., cum laude; Daniel Louis Trzepacz, Business: Accounting A.S.; Katlyne Elizabeth Wright, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities A.A.

Marcy: Joseph B. Hilts, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.

Morrisville: Reece Jake Dailey, Communication Arts: Digital Filmmaking A.S.

New Hartford: Kara Ann Hall, Human Services A.A.S., cum laude; Benjamin Todd Keeler, Communication Arts: Music Industry A.S.; Noah J. McDonald, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Science A.S., cum laude; Allison Emily Wiegand, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., cum laude

New York Mills: Alyssa Nicole Lawrence, Criminal Justice: Forensic Investigations A.A.S.

Oneida: Courtney L. Buehner, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Kayla Dawn Dye, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., magna cum laude; Khang Dang Duy Le, Business: Fashion Buying and Merchandising A.A.S.; Connie Lee Sparks, Criminal Justice A.A.S., cum laude; Jodie Lee Tiffin, Business: Business Administration A.S.

Oriskany: Brandi R. Inman, Business: Business Administration A.A.S.

Oswego: Michelle J. Hartshorne, Medical Coding/Transcriptionist Certificate

Redfield: Karintha J. Myslivecek, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude

Remsen: Eric William Arthur, Computer Support Specialist A.A.S.; Jenna E. Illingworth, Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic Certificate

Rome: Alexander Michael Ackerman, Communication Arts: Digital Filmmaking A.S.; Karra Dolores Bretscher, Paralegal A.A.S.; Zachary Alan Chapman, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Science A.S.; Megan Jean Durgan, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A., magna cum laude; Miranda Marie Ferguson, Business: Small Business Management A.A.S.; Neil Anthony Ferris, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A., cum laude; Garrett Tyler Getchell, Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic Certificate, cum laude; Samantha Lynn Gotti, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Lisa Marie Gotti, Criminal Justice: Crime and Intelligence Analysis A.A.S.; James Michael Redpath III , Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude; Leiw Say, Fine Arts A.A., cum laude; Asia Marie Trophia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Aubrie Joy Yerdon, Laboratory Technology A.A.S.

Sherrill: Michael Peter Iles II, Business: Business Administration A.S., cum laude; Ashley Marie Salisbury, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.

Sylvan Beach: Yan Chen, Business: Business Administration A.S., magna cum laude; Jules Elizabeth Engel, Communication Arts: Music Industry A.S., cum laude

Taberg: Korena Lynn Kinney, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A., cum laude

Utica: Vanessa Ambrose, Business: Fashion Buying and Merchandising A.A.S.; Than Than Aye, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Christa Marie Bostwick, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Anne L. Christophory, Teaching Assistant Certificate, magna cum laude; Jaime Lynn Cloutier, Medical Coding/Transcriptionist Certificate; Shaquanda Darby, Paralegal A.A.S., cum laude; Hannah Elizabeth Demma, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Childhood Education A.S.; Kelsey N. Dodge, Business: Accounting A.S., cum laude; Tracey Michele Fazio, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., magna cum laude; Ashtyn Whitney Grems, Criminal Justice A.S.; Muamer Maljisevic, Human Services A.A.S.; Cassandra Mendez, Business: Business Administration A.S.; Dmitry Myalik, Criminal Justice: Forensic Investigations A.A.S., cum laude; Thomas Wayne Pearson, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Social Science A.A.; Latifah S. Powell, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.; Laura Nicole Rabbia, Communication Arts: Radio-Television Broadcasting A.A.S.; Silkia V. Soler, Early Childhood A.A.S.; Joseph Anthony Tartaglia, Physical Therapist Assistant A.A.S., cum laude; Vito Nicolino Valenzi, Communication Arts: Digital Filmmaking A.S., cum laude; Angela Vilovchik, Criminal Justice: Cybersecurity A.S.; Eric Daniel Vilovchik, Computer Science A.S.

Vernon: Alexandria Hojohn, Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic Certificate, magna cum laude

Verona: Megan Lynn Alley, Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies A.A.l Shari Ann Przybyla, Business: Health Services Management Technology A.A.S., cum laude; Bridget Marie Roberts, Communication Arts: Radio-Television Broadcasting A.A.S.

Waterville: Brandon J. Tyson, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Physical Education A.S.

West Winfield: Stefan Morris Land, Computer Science A.S.; Taylor J. Manley, Communication Arts: New Media A.S., cum laude

Yorkville: Sabrina Maria Marriott, Criminal Justice: Cybersecurity A.S., cum laude; Heather Ann Scienza, Human Services A.A.S.

