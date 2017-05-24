Homeless pets need loving forever families

Peanut is a 1-year-old male Beagle mix. He barks quite a bit in his kennel. Once you see him outside, it’s a different story. He is a little shy at first and will get used to strangers. He likes to give hugs and is a good leash walker. He is energetic and should not be around young children as he may knock them over in his enthusiasm. He should do well with some dogs and has not been around cats. Please come and meet him.

Bellamy is a 2-year-old male kitty who needs a permanent home. He’s a very sweet boy who gets along with other cats. He will make a wonderful pet. If you’d like to add him to your family, please come meet him soon!

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

