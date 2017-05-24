Colgate field hockey announces class of 2021

Raiders’ Incoming Freshman Class Consists of 13 Newcomers from Nine States and the Netherlands

Colgate field hockey head coach April Cornell has announced the Class of 2021, consisting of 13 newcomers to the program.

“I am excited to welcome the class of 2021, this class will make an immediate impact in the program and can provide depth in every position,” Cornell said. “The team will be young they will gain invaluable experience with which will set a strong foundation for the program for years to come.”

Colgate’s incoming class consists of student-athletes from nine different states as well as the Netherlands. The group also consists of five forwards, five midfielders, two defenders and a goalkeeper.

With 13 players in the recruiting class, it is the largest incoming group in Colgate field hockey history and the most since adding 10 for the 2011 season. Introducing:

Katie Anderson

Midfield

5-3

Greene

Before Colgate

Stats:

Honors: Lettered in field hockey and track and field at Greene High School, and was a competitive dancer for 15 years…named field hockey team captain as junior and senior…NFHCA Scholar of Distinction in 2015 and 2016…Four-time MAC Scholar Athlete…Three-time All-State selection in 2014-16…Three-time Section IV Division I First Team All-Star in 2014-16…Three-time Greene All-Tournament Team Selection in 2013-15…Named MAX Field Hockey Northeast Region High School Preseason Player to Watch in 2016…Three-time team MVP in 2014-16…Competed in the USA Field Hockey Futures Program from 2012-17…Five-time National Futures Tournament Selection from 2012-16…2014 AAU Junior Olympics Selection…Member of National Honor Society…Also member of student council, Rotary International Interact and was Class of 2017 Secretary.

Personal

Born: Full name is Katherine Nicole Anderson, born in Syracuse, N.Y.

Family: Parents are Mitchell and Christine Anderson…Has one brother and one sister…Both parents are 1986 graduates of Colgate while her mother, Christine, played field hockey in the 1984 and 1985 seasons.

Annemarie Bobinsky

Forward/Midfield

5-5

Akron, Ohio

Before Colgate

Honors: Lettered in field hockey and lacrosse at Western Reserve Academy…Team captain of field hockey team in 2015 and 2016, and lacrosse in 2017…Four-time Academic All-Ohio in both field hockey and lacrosse…Team MVP in 2016 Field Hockey season…2014 and 2016 Maumee Valley Tournament MVP…Chief Ambassador while at Western Reserve Academy…Also head tutor and member of Prom Committee.

Personal

Born: Full name is Annemarie Elizabeth Bobinsky born and raised in Akron, Ohio.

Family: Parents are Theodore and Darlene Bobinsky…Has one brother…Relative Chris Skerak ’73 played football and lacrosse at Colgate.

Blair Boyles

Midfield

5-5

Charlotte, N.C.

Before Colgate

Honors: Lettered in field hockey at Charlotte Country Day School…Three-time Academic All-American from 2015-17…2015 North Carolina All-State…Two-time NCISAA All-Conference in 2015 and 2016…NCISAA All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2014…Two-time NCISAA State Champion in 2013 and 2014 and Finalist in 2015…Member of National Honor Society…President of The Foundation for Tomorrow Club in 2016 and 2017…Represenative of The Foundation for Tomorrow’s Share the Love Campaign from 2014-17…Organizer of Aquilifer Service Club’s annual blood drive in 2015 and 2016…Volunteered on service trip to Hungary in 2016…Special Olympics volunteer from 2014-17…Member of National Honor Society Club and Aquilifer Service Club fro 2014-17.

Personal

Born: Full name is Blair Westgate Boyles and was born and raised in Charlotte, N.C.

Family: Parents are Edward and Meg Boyles…Has one brother.

Josie Cook

Midfield/Defense

5-3

New Cumberland, Pa.

Before Colgate

Stats: Scored six goals and tallied four assists for 16 points as a senior…Tallied eight goals and 12 assists for 28 points in her career.

Honors: Lettered in field hockey at Cedar Cliffs High School…Team captain as junior and senior…2016 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year in 2016…Two-time Mid-Penn First Team All-Star in 2015 and 2016…Carlisle Sentinel All-Star in 2016…Team MVP in 2016…Team Midfielder of the Year in 2015…Team Rookie of the Year in 2013…Member of National Honor Society…Also member of Key Club, French Club and Leadership Club…Member of National French Honor Society and Student Council Vice President.

Personal

Born: Full name is Josette Nicole Cook…Born in Harrisburg, Pa.

Family: Parents are John and Jacqueline Cook…Has one sister…Father, John, played football at Marshall University…Sister, Johna, plays field hockey at Bowdoin College.

Michaela Corvi

Forward/Midfield

5-7

Newburyport, Mass.

Before Colgate

Honors: Lettered in field hockey basketball and tennis at Newburyport High School (2013-15) and Phillips Exeter Academy (2015-17)…Captain of field hockey team in 2016…Team MVP in 2016…Leading scorer in 2015-16 and tallied most assists on the team in 2016.

Personal

Born: Full name is Michaela Corvi…Born and raised in Newburyport, Mass.

Family: Parents are Francesco Corvi and Tracy Ferguson…Has two brothers.

Kiley Forrest

Forward

5-4

Fairfield, Conn.

Before Colgate

Stats: Tallied eight goals and 15 assists for 31 points as a senior…Scored 47 goals with 46 assists for 140 points in high school career.

Honors: Lettered in field hockey and ice hockey at Lauralton Hall…Also played two years of high school tennis… Two-time Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) Champions in 2014 and 2015…2013 Class M State Runners-Up and Southwestern Connecticut Conference Co-Champions…Three-time All-State First Team Selection from 2014-16…Three-time All-SCC First Team from 2014-16…Three-time New Haven Register All-Area Team…2016 Scholar-Athlete Award…2016 MP of Senior All-Star Game…Member and secretary of National Honor Society…Member of Peer Mentors, Spanish Club (president in 2014-15), Key Club, Environmental Club…CIT at Lauralton Hall Summer Camp.

Personal

Born: Full name is Kiley Morgan Forrest…Born in Stamford, Conn.

Family: Parents are Steven and Tara Forrest…Has one brother and two sisters.

Emma Goldberg

Goalkeeper

5-2

Chicago, Ill.

Before Colgate

Stats: Recorded 96 saves on 122 shots as a senior…Finished career with a .860 save percentage.

Honors: Lettered in field hockey and softball at the Latin School of Chicago…2016 Illinois Goalkeeper of the Year…2016 Illinois All-Star Team…Three-time Independent School League Goalkeeper of the Year from 2014-16…Two-time Illinois High School Field Hockey Association All-State First Team in 2015 and 2016…Two-time Independent School League All-Conference First Team in 2015 and 2016…Two-time Independent School League All-Conference for softball in 2015 and 2016…2015 AAU Junior Olympics Participant…Member of Latin’s Alliance for Women, the Romanettes A Cappella Group and Green Club.

Personal

Born: Full name is Emma Lauren Metzger Goldberg…Born in Evanston, Ill.

Family: Mother is Melinda Metzger…Has one sister.

Emma Lennon

Defense

5-3

Jamestown, R.I.

Before Colgate

Honors: Lettered in field hockey and lacrosse at North Kingstown High School…Also played softball and competed in track and field…Field hockey team captain in 2016…2016 First Team All-State…2016- RIIL Division I First Team All-Division…Two-time RIIL Division I Honorable Mention in 2014 and 2015…2016 RIFHCA All-Academic Squad…2015 NFHCA All-Academic Squad…2016 Rhode Island Division I Champions…2015 Rhode Island Division I State Champions…Member of Leadership Academy, Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse, Symphonic Band and Rhode Island Blood Center Youth Ambassadors Program.

Personal

Born: Full name is Emma Michelle Lennon…Born in Newport, R.I.

Family: Parents are Marc Lennon and Dana Brodin…Has one sister.

Anne Marijn

Defense/Midfield

5-8

Naarden, The Netherlands

Before Colgate

Honors: Competed in field hockey and gymnastics at Goois Lyceum…Won three consecutive indoor titles from 2012-14…Played at Hockey Club Naarden since the age of four…Played at Super B in the national level in 2014-15 which is the highest U16 team…Play topklasse for the highest U18 team in 2017…Member of the Student Advisory Board and Yearbook Committee.

Personal

Born: Full name is Anne Marijn Bruijn and was born in Blaricum, The Netherlands.

Family: Parents are Annet Bosch and Bart Bruijn…Has one sister.

Campbell Matheis

Defense

5-4

Darien, Conn.

Before Colgate

Stats: Scored two goals and added five assists as a defender in 2016.

Honors: Lettered in field hockey and track at Darien High School…Team captain during senior season…2016 All-State…2016 Hearst Connecticut Media All-Star…2016 NFHCA All-Academic Team…Two-time All-FCIAC in 2015 and 2016…Ran 5:46 in the mile in track…Member of Darien Youth Asset Team (community leadership council) and Darien High School Link Leader (Leadership Team).

Personal

Born: Full name is Campbell O’Reilly Matheis…Born in Greenwich, Conn.

Family: Parents are Mike and Dana Matheis…Has two brothers and one sister…Father, Mike, played tennis at Cornell…Brother, Case, is a two-time NCAA National Champion with Duke Lacrosse in 2013 and 2014…Sister, Mariah, plays lacrosse at Georgetown.

Meghan Minturn

Midfield

5-6

Winnetka, Ill.

Before Colgate

Stats: Scored 19 goals and 17 assists for 55 points during senior season.

Honors: Lettered in field hockey and competed in track and soccer at New Trier High School…Team Captain during senior season…2016 Illinois All-Star Team and First Team All-State…Two-time All-Academic Team in 2015 and 2016…2015 IHSA State Champion and 2016 IHSA State Runner-Up…Student Ambassador and Peer Helper.

Personal

Born: Full name is Meghan Elizabeth Minturn…Born in Chicago, Ill.

Family: Parents are Corey and Katie Minturn…Has one brother and two sisters.

Nora Mulroy

Forward

5-8

Midlothian, Virginia

Before Colgate

Stats: Scored 12 goals with 13 assists for 37 points as a senior in 2016…Netted 30 goals and 25 assists for 85 points in her career.

Honors: Lettered in field hockey, lacrosse and indoor track at Midlothian High School…Also competed in outdoor track…2016 First Team All-State…2016 Conference Player of the Year…2016 First Team All-Metro…Two-time First Team All-Region in 2015 and 2016…Three-time First Team All-Conference from 2014-16…2015 Second Team All-State, All-Region and All-Metro…Three-time conference champions in field hockey in 2013, 2015 and 2016…Conference Champion in the 4×400 Meter Relay and 500 Meter Dash in 2015…Region 4A South Champion in 4×800 Meter Relay and 500 Meter Dash…Member of National Honor Society…Member of Science National Honor Society, Rho Kappa History Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Latin National Honor Society and Latin Club.

Personal

Born: Full name is Nora McGrath Mulroy…Born in Towson, Maryland.

Family: Parents are Steve and Mary Mulroy…Has one brother and two sisters.

Meredith Rappaport

Midfield/Defense

5-5

Wilton, Conn.

Before Colgate

Stats: Tallied three goals and seven assists for 13 points as a senior and four goals and 14 assists for 22 points in career.

Honors: Lettered in field hockey at Wilton High School…Also competed in track and field…Two-time State Champion in 2013 and 2015…2016 FCIAC Tournament Champions…Two-time First Team All-State in 2014 (Class M) and 2016 (Class L)…2015 Second Team Class L All-State…Three-time All-FCIAC First Team from 2014-16…2016 Hearst CT Media All-Star…2016 MAX Field Hockey Preseason Player to Watch…Earned team’s Leadership Award and recipient of Wilton Field Hockey Scholarship…Member of Spanish Honor Society.

Personal

Born: Full name is Meredith Davis Rappaport…Born in Stamford, Conn.

Family: Parents are Andrew and Clare Rappaport…Has one brother and one sister.

