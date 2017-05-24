Postseason accolades continue for Morrisville State’s Branca, Anderson

The Eastern College Athletic Conference has announced its 2017 Division III North Women’s Lacrosse All-Star Team selections Thursday, naming two from Morrisville State to its first team

Junior Gianna Branca (Camillus) and senior Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston, N.Y.) earned the accolade for the Mustangs following a stellar 2017 season; Anderson a repeat selection from a year ago where she garnered first team honors.

Both served a critical role in leading Morrisville State to their second North Eastern Athletic Conference title in three seasons, and a second appearance in program history in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.

Branca led the team in scoring on the year, making 19 starts at attack and collecting a season best 58 goals and 46 assists for 104 points. Her 46 assists set the new all-time single season assist record for the Mustangs, while ranking her second overall in the record books in points scored in a season.

The first team NEAC All-Conference selection at attack also collected 30 ground balls, added 10 draw controls and caused 14 turnovers to her tallies across the year.

A graduate of West Genesee High, Branca spent two seasons with the Monroe Community College Tribunes where she was a member of the back-to-back NJCAA National Championship squad.

She is currently majoring in nursing at Morrisville State College, earning Dean’s List accolades, and is the daughter of Joy Anthis and Carmen Branca of Camillus.

Anderson earns first team honors for a second time in her career at defense, after guiding the Mustangs to a 13-6 overall record, and 8-1 NEAC stint.

The two-time NEAC All-Conference first team selection and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, collected 78 ground balls and 59 draw controls across 19 starts for the Mustangs, adding 68 caused turnovers to her tallies.

Anderson’s 68 caused turnovers on the year set the new all-time single season record in the Mustang record books, while ranking third overall in the career books.

The senior also contributed to the Morrisville State offensive game, adding 16 scores, while assisting another seven for 23 points on the year.

Anderson earned her degree in human performance and health promotion from Morrisville State May 6, and the following day was named the NEAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

A graduate of Unadilla Valley High, Anderson also excelled on the basketball court where she was a two-time first team All-Conference selection at guard, setting seven all-time records across her time on the court, including the all-time leader in points scored (1,400).

She is the daughter of Wendy and Stephen Anderson of West Edmeston.

