Black River American Legion “Ride for the Mission” June 3

Calling all motorcycle riders! Summer is just around the corner and that means it’s time for the Black River American Legion Riders’ annual ride on Saturday, June 3rd.

The 105-mile ride, so-named the “Ride for the Mission”, will feature two stops, will end with a celebration at the Black River American Legion, and for the fifth year in a row, the event proceeds will directly benefit the Watertown Urban Mission.

Motorcycle riders from all regions of the North Country are invited to join in on the ride and the after party. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up by 11 a.m., at Caskinette Ford located at 36788 State Route 26, Carthage. Caskinette Ford is also the event’s lead sponsor.

“The Ride for the Mission represents what we at the Legion consider one of our most important duties, to help those in our community,” said Joe Martel, American Legion Riders Director. “Over the four years the Ride has benefitted the Mission, we’ve raised over $35,000 that went directly to services at the Watertown Urban Mission that help thousands of our neighbors each year, including fellow veterans and many families that are actively serving.”

The Ride will include stops, at Alpine Restaurant and Crossroads Tavern, and will end with an after party celebration at the Black River American Legion, 113 E. Dexter Street, Black River, NY. The after party will feature a live performance from a local band, Holy Rockamole, dinner provided by Texas Roadhouse, door prizes, the selling of commemorative T-shirts, a small auction, and 50/50 raffle drawings.

The cost is just $20 per bike and $5 per passenger, which includes food and eligibility to win door prizes at the stops. To attend only the after party, it’s just $10 per person, which covers dinner and entertainment.

“The Black River American Legion Riders is a truly inspiring example of what it means to be a community-oriented organization,” said Joanna Loomis, executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission. “Their dedication to supporting local families and individuals in need, especially veterans and those still in military service, is truly amazing. We can’t thank the Riders enough for the goods and services the contributions from this event have made and continue to make possible for our struggling neighbors.”

For more information about the Black River American Legion Riders Post 673 Ride, please go to https://www.facebook.com/americanlegionriderspost673 or www.WatertownUrbanMission.com

