The Shack to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of The Shack Friday, June 2, at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the Community Room.

The Shack is a 2017 psychological drama film based on the 2007 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by William P. Young. The film tells the uplifting story of a father’s spiritual journey. Following a family tragedy, Mack Phillips spirals into a deep depression. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter summoning him to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness. Mack ventures to the shack and encounters a trio of strangers that help him discover important truths that will transform his life forever.

The film is rated PG-13 and runs 132 minutes. Free popcorn provided.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

