CNY Diabetes Education Program to host grocery store tour at Hannaford in New Hartford

On Monday, June, 5, 2017, people with diabetes, pre-diabetes and their family members are invited to grocery shop with a registered dietitian and learn more about their food choices.

The grocery store tour, hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System’s Central New York Diabetes Education Program, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hannaford Supermarket located at 4593 Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

Those who attend the tour will learn:

  • Where to locate total carbohydrate information on a food label
  • The importance of choosing foods with fiber as part of your daily diet
  • How to weigh fruits and vegetables
  • The importance of monitoring the amount of food you eat to help meet blood glucose or weight goals.

Registration is required by calling CNY Diabetes at 315-624-5620.

May 25th, 2017

