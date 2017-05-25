Bar-20 Cowboy Action Shooters hosting IDPA shoot May 27

Hello Everyone, Bar-20 Cowboy Action Shooters would like to remind people of the IDPA shoot on Saturday, May 27. This is at the Eatonbrook Rod and Gun Club, West Wilcox Road, West Eaton. Right now the weather is looking good so come out and join us.

There will be four stages set up (around 70 rounds). We have found this to be best suited to the room we would love to do more. There will be a fifth Stage, this will be a fun stage, this will be a 5 shot stage from the low ready.

This will be after the regular shoot, time and weather permitting. Set up is Saturday morning May 27th starting between 8:30 AM & 9:00 AM, Shooting starts at 10 with a safety meeting approx 10 min before 10. We encourage people to get there early and help set up. Also would like to remind shooters this is a cold range, this means your gun may only be handled in the designated safe area and at your own vehicle and must remain unloaded at all times. Registration is $10.00 and will be at a table at the berm. Club will be available for bathroom facilities. We will not be doing any lunch so bring your own snack and/or water,soda. No alcohol of course.

Even if you do not shoot, stop and see if you would be interested and don’t worry if you have never done it. Just come on down and we will help. We are a very shooter friendly club.

Please checkout our web site for more info. at http://www.idpa.com/. We now are trying a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Bartwentysportsclub/.

Bar-20 Cowboy Action Shooters Thanks You for you support.

Here is a link for a map to the club http://maps.yahoo.com/place/?lat=42.843940121971734&lon=-75.65503120422363&q=4900%20West%20Wilcox%20Rd%20Eaton%20Ny&bb=42.8689189936671%2C-75.69309711456299%2C42.81896125027637%2C-75.61696529388428&addr=4900%20W%20Wilcox%20Rd%2C%20Eaton%2C%20NY%2013334-3412

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

