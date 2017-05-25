 
  »

Madison County Health Department announces June immunization clinics

Bring health insurance card(s); most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.

  • June 2 (Friday) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • June 7 (Wednesday) from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • June 9 (Friday) from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • June 16 (Friday) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • June 23 (Friday) from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • June 30 (Friday) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
May 25th, 2017 | Category: Health, Wellness & Safety, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  