Madison County Health Department announces June immunization clinics

Bring health insurance card(s); most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.

June 2 (Friday) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

June 7 (Wednesday) from 9 to 11 a.m.

June 9 (Friday) from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

June 16 (Friday) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

June 23 (Friday) from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

June 30 (Friday) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

