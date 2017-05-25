Madison County Memorial Day observances planned

Madison County Veterans Service Director Donald Smith announced area Memorial Day ceremonies.

Oneida will host a Memorial Day remembrance starting Friday, May 26, with a Memorial service at Triangle Park at 6:30 p.m., followed by a parade at 7 p.m. A reception will follow the parade at the American Legion with hot dogs and beverage.

On Monday, May 29, 2017, the Canastota Memorial Day parade assembles at the Canastota High School and starts at 10 a.m. through Canastota, terminating at Clark Park for a remembrance service at noon.

The Madison County War Veterans Memorial Corp. (WAVEM) will conduct a memorial ceremony Tuesday, May 30, 2017 (traditional date), at 10:30 a.m. in Wampsville.

Elementary school students will read their essays, and the guest speaker will be Carl Albrecht, Capt US Navy Retired.

Victor Ramirez will sing the National Anthem, and the Munnsville American Legion will provide firing squad and TAPS.

Wreaths will be placed at each War Period Stone and will remain until dusk.

