Area residents graduate from Marist College

The following residents graduated from Marist College the weekend of May 19.

  • Conor Race of Cazenovia received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies – Film and Television.
  • Olivia Pitonzo of Manlius received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
  • Lindsey Rand of Manlius received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
  • Shauna Flanagan of Manlius received a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising.
  • Alyssa Pitonzo of Manlius received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology – Special Education.
May 25th, 2017 | Category: Education, Top Story

