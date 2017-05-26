Area residents graduate from Marist College

The following residents graduated from Marist College the weekend of May 19.
- Conor Race of Cazenovia received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies – Film and Television.
- Olivia Pitonzo of Manlius received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
- Lindsey Rand of Manlius received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
- Shauna Flanagan of Manlius received a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising.
- Alyssa Pitonzo of Manlius received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology – Special Education.
