Stirpe: Every Memorial Day, we remember the brave who have fallen

Memorial Day weekend is considered the start of summer. With flowers in bloom and temperatures just right for getting outside, having picnics and firing up the grill, it’s a time to take advantage of the weather. It’s important not to lose sight, though, of the real meaning of Memorial Day. It is because of the great sacrifices that many have made throughout our country’s history that we are able to enjoy these freedoms and simple pleasures. Memorial Day is a time to pause, remember and honor all those who have fought and died for our nation.

Originally known as Decoration Day to honor casualties from the Civil War, Memorial Day has evolved into a national day to remember all of our country’s fallen soldiers. Memorial Day can be traced back to Waterloo, when, on May 5, 1866, businesses closed and residents flew flags at half-staff to remember those soldiers lost in the Civil War. Two years later, May 30 was declared Decoration Day, a national holiday dedicated to decorating the graves of servicemen with flowers. The first large observance was held at Arlington National Cemetery with General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant presiding and featured prayers and hymns as well as flowers being laid on the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers.

New York was the first state to officially mark Decoration Day, in 1873. In 1971, Congress declared the last Monday in May as Memorial Day, a national holiday. We now use this day to honor soldiers who have lost their lives in the valiant defense of our freedom and values.

This year, as in years past, Central New York hosted several Memorial Day events for the community to come together and honor family members, friends and neighbors lost to war. Of course, putting aside one day does not do justice to all those who have bravely fought throughout history. As you look to a summer of sun and fun, remember that we owe so much to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

As always, please contact me if you any questions or concerns about this or any other community issue at 315-452-1115 or StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

