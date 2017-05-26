Wayne County man charged with multiple felonies after fleeing traffic stop

State Police in Elbridge arrested Danny R. Hollier, age 38, from Clyde, NY on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, a class “E” felony

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at approximately 3 am, Troopers attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on State Route 5 in the Village of Elbridge for speeding (54 mph in a 30 mph zone).

As the Trooper pulled behind the vehicle, the driver of the pickup truck accelerated and fled westbound on State Route 5. The vehicle continued weswestbound Rt. 5 and entered the Village of Weedsport where it proceeded through a grass field near the Weedsport High School.

The driver then fled on foot after leaving the vehicle on a dirt trail behind the local library. The driver, later identified as Danny R. Hollier was located by patrols and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed the pickup truck was stolen along with the license plates. Several Items that were found inside the vehicle were taken from several burglaries and larcenies across Wayne and Cayuga Counties.

Hollier was arraigned in the Town of Elbridge court and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $20,000 cash/ $40,000 bond. Investigation is continuing and further charges are pending.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Auburn City Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

