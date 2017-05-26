‘Pond Life’ presentation available during Family Fishing Day

Among the activities featured during the fourth annual Family Fishing Day is the extended Family Fun activity, ‘Pond Life.’ Sponsored by Service Pharmacy, visitors have the opportunity to view pond organisms beneath microscopes and get a “fish-eye view” of what these gilled friends like to eat.

Family Fishing Day is a community-wide opportunity for visitors, particularly children, to fish Rogers Center ponds in Sherburne without holding an otherwise mandatory New York state fishing license. On June 17, join novice and seasoned anglers for a few rounds of catch and release from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by Friends of

Rogers, the day is ideal for beginners eager to learn more about the sport, and for experts to mentor future fishing enthusiasts. Bait will be provided and fishing poles are available first-come, first-served. Thanks to Stewart’s Shops, refreshments will be available for purchase.

“Back by popular demand for the fourth year in a row, Family Fishing Day is a great way for the whole family to enjoy the outdoors together,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “We are especially grateful to Service Pharmacy for partnering with us this year. Support from local businesses and individuals keep program costs affordable … and in this case, completely free of charge!”

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

