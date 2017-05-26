Birds in the Unadilla Valley

The Chenango Bird Club continues its summer evening birdwatching series with a leisurely stroll at The Wetlands Trust property along the Unadilla River on Wednesday, June 14. Meet in the Unadilla Valley School parking lot, three miles south of New Berlin Village on NYS Rte 8, at 6 p.m.

Birds are busy with courting, nesting, feeding babies and defending territory in June. They vocalize frequently, making them easier to spot. The Wetlands Trust owns about 50 acres along the river that was formerly a golf course and has diverse habitats. The property is not open to the public, but the Chenango Bird Club has permission to conduct an educational program and report our sightings.

Former Rogers Program Director and Chenango Bird Club member, Fred von Mechow, will lead the walk. A 23 time participant in the New Jersey Audubon Society World Series of Birding, Fred will point out birds’ visual field marks and songs. Join us even if you don’t have binoculars; we have a few extra to share.

All are welcome and program attendees are welcome to stay for refreshments after the walk.

Save the date for the next two Chenango Bird Club walks: July 12 and Aug. 9.

The Chenango Bird Club presents monthly programs (except January, February, and March). Nature enthusiasts of all levels and interests are invited to all Chenango Bird Club programs, free of charge, usually held at the Rogers Environmental Education Center Bird Exhibit Cabin, next to the visitor parking lot. Rogers Center is located one mile west of Sherburne Village on State Highway 80.

Call Club President, Charlene LaFever at 607-334-9112 for more information on Chenango Bird Club activities.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

