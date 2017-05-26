90th birthdays spark celebration at the Library

Every week, about 20 people meet at the Canastota Public Library to challenge and strategize during a few games of Bridge. This week, two of the women, Anne DeFrancisco and Mary Ramsdell, both of Canastota, celebrated their 90th birthdays during the Thursday Bridge Day.

Party Bridge, which is the game of choice at the library on Thursday afternoons, helps players to develop new skills, enhance brain power and offers an opportunity for socialization with others who have similar interests. Both Ramsdell and DeFrancisco have played the game at the Canastota Library for years! Some would say that the game helps to keep those who play it “young at heart.”

If you play Party Bridge and are interested in joining the Library Group, they play every Thursday at the library beginning at 1pm. The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., in Canastota.

