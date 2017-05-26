New York Sea Grant, Cornell University to survey high-water impact

New York Sea Grant has awarded rapid response funding to Cornell University to develop and conduct a standardized high water impact survey in the areas along southern and eastern Lake Ontario.

This effort is in response to stakeholder requests for a standardized method to collect data on the impacts of high water levels on waterfront properties.

The information collected will be used to identify areas that are most vulnerable to high water levels in the future and to inform future community flood risk planning.

The survey was pilot tested in the Sodus Bay area of Wayne County, and will be made available through municipality email lists and New York Sea Grant social media to property owners in communities along southern and eastern Lake Ontario. Survey responses will be accepted through August 31, 2017.

The project leaders are New York Sea Grant Coastal Community Development Specialist Mary Austerman, Cornell University Assistant Professor of Biological and Environmental Engineering Dr. Scott Steinschneider, and Cornell University Professor of Natural Resources Dr. Richard C. Stedman.

Anyone interested in taking the survey may access it at https://cornell.qualtrics.com/ jfe/form/SV_6RNKD5WAM0hz3U1 or contact Mary Austerman at 315-331-8415 or mp357@cornell.edu .

New York Sea Grant is also developing a specific survey for the St. Lawrence River region.

New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, and one of 3 university-based programs under the National Sea Grant College Program of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. New York Sea Grant maintains Great Lakes regional offices in Buffalo, Newark and Oswego. For updates on New York Sea Grant activities statewide, www.nyseagrant.org has RSS, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube links.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

