New York Sea Grant, Cornell University to survey high-water impact » Gillibrand, Ernst introduce bipartisan legislation to thwart military sexual assault Today, United States Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), ranking member of the Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, and Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced bipartisan legislation known as the Educating Servicemembers in Training On Prevention (E-STOP) Act. This legislation would implement educational steps to thwart military sexual assault by mandating in-person, comprehensive sexual assault prevention training, and teaches proper use of social media for newly enlisted servicemembers in all branches of the U.S. military before they depart for basic training. “We’ve seen from the Defense Department’s own sexual assault crime data and from the shameful scandal involving cyber misconduct that military sexual assault is still as pervasive as ever,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This bipartisan bill would help make sure that all new enlistees who are waiting to enter boot camp will be trained to identify and respond to sexual assault. This is an important step toward making sure our entire military has the education and training they need to fight back against sexual assault and harassment, including on social media, and I am proud to work with Senator Ernst to pass this bill.” “Sexual assault and disgusting online activity will continue to plague our nation and our military until we take concrete steps forward to address this horrific issue and change the culture within our society,” said Senator Ernst, a combat veteran. “This legislation gives the military an opportunity to lead by example, and it ensures they don’t create an ineffective computer-based teaching program to do it. The military can help prevent sexual assaults and horrific online activity from happening in the first place by sitting down and talking with servicemembers about what is right, and what is wrong. This is especially important for those just entering the service, and it is my hope that this reinforces that these acts will not be tolerated.” About this legislation:

The Educating Servicemembers in Training On Prevention (E-STOP) Act mandates the Department of Defense develop and implement sexual assault prevention training for servicemembers in the Delayed Entry Program, and that the training should be in person and cover the proper use of social media.

The Delayed Entry Program is for servicemembers who have taken the oath of enlistment, but are waiting to depart for basic training. They may be in the program anywhere from a day to a year while waiting for their boot camp report date. As they wait, the servicemembers report in to the recruiting station often for training.

This bipartisan legislation will ensure that men and women who chose the Delayed Entry Program before boot camp receive this extremely important training prior to their first day on active duty. It is not intended to delay any servicemember from departing for training. Why this legislation is necessary: While 2016 DoD annual report estimates that 14,900 U.S. servicemembers experienced a sexual assault, compared to 20,300 when the last comprehensive canvas was conducted in 2014, more must be done.

Additionally, while about 1 in 3 servicemembers who experienced a sexual assault filed a report in 2016 (up from 1 in 14 a decade ago), 58 percent of those say they’ve experienced retaliation of some sort for coming forward. Support for the legislation: This bill has received support from the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Protect Our Defenders, Futures Without Violence, National Alliance to End Sexual Violence and Service Women’s Action Network. View the bill text here. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month May 2017 (303) April 2017 (349) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)