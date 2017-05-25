Outdoor Tai Chi At the Canastota Public Library

The Canastota Public Library will be offering Outdoor Tai Chi for Beginners with Randy Woodcock this summer. Learn the basic moves of Tai Chi and in turn, reduce stress and improve balance and flexibility.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. on the following Thursdays: June 29, July 6, July 13 and July 20. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing and shoes (or bare feet). The group will meet on the Library’s lot on the corner of Center and Buck Streets.

In case of rain, we will move to the library.

Sign ups can be made by calling the library at 315-697- 7030 or stop in and sign up at the Circulation Desk. There is no cost to attend this program. If you have additional questions, feel free to contact the library at 315-697- 7030. The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center Street in Canastota.

