Contest to name Utica’s four new Peregrine falcon chicks

The Utica Peregrine Falcon Project is asking for public participation in naming this season’s four Peregrine Falcon chicks. Individuals are asked to submit no more than four names of either gender. It is believed that three nestlings are male and one is female, but it’s too early to tell for certain.

All names submitted will receive careful consideration and selected finalists will be voted on by a UPFP naming committee. Participants whose names are chosen will receive a Utica Peregrine Falcon T-shirt. The T-shirts are to be awarded on the first Saturday of UPFP’s Fledge Watch, which is June 17. The Watch, which is organized to ensure the safety of the young falcons’ early flights, will take place in the vicinity of the Adirondack Bank Building in Downtown Utica.

This naming contest is free and open up the public. The contest will run from May 25 to midnight May 31.

Participants are asked to refrain from submitting the names of celebrities (including actors, musicians, athletes and politicians). Additionally, participants are asked to include the reasons why they selected their names. All submissions must be made by going to the UPFP website and clicking on the Naming Contest tab. The UPFP website address is UticaPeregrineFalcons.com

The deadline for submissions is midnight May 31. Selected names and contest winners will be announced on the UPFP website and the Falcon Watch Utica Facebook page.

