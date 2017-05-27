Kaitlin Webber receives academic achievement award

Kaitlin Webber of Cazenovia was one of 54 outstanding SUNY Oneonta students selected to receive a 2017 Academic Achievement Award this spring. Each academic department or program selected one to three outstanding seniors to receive the award.

Webber received the Cooperstown Graduate Program award.

To be considered for the award, a student must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 in his or her major and must demonstrate exceptional academic improvement over four semesters, as well as excellence in research; leadership and involvement in department, campus and community activities; or participation in academic or professional situation outside the college.

Webber has collected and shared stories of many kinds through work with a variety of organizations, including the Island Institute, the Maine Humanities Council, Behold! New Lebanon, and Cooperstown Graduate Program Community Stories.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

