Yoga for Seniors returns to the OPL in June

Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha and senior yoga instructor, returns to Oneida Public Library Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m., to offer for free four weekly classes in Yoga for Seniors.

Skinner will adapt yoga postures and breathing exercises as required to fit the physical needs of students. Beginners, in particular, will appreciate his individualized approach for a strain-free exercise and relaxing experience.

Skinner earned a 200-hour certification in Hatha and senior yoga at the Savannah Yoga Center, Savannah, Ga., in 2013. He has since taught yoga classes to seniors in Georgia and at the Elder Center on the Oneida Indian Nation Territory.

The classes will meet regularly on Wednesday afternoons from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.through June. Depending on demand, Skinner will continue weekly instruction into July. Seniors who are interested in participating are encouraged to reserve a spot for the weekly course by registering at the library desk.

For more information or to register for Yoga for Seniors, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call 315-363-3050.

