Alfalfa monitoring for first cutting forage quality

About the first cutting forage quality monitoring and scouting program

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County are monitoring alfalfa heights, performing forage analyses, and scouting alfalfa fields this spring to help predict quality and %NDF for first cutting hay crop.

Alfalfa height has been proven to be a reliable indicator of NDF values in the field for alfalfa, alfalfa/ grass mix, and all grass stands. Results will be compiled and emailed on a weekly basis – feel free to forward on.

Contact Sarah Ficken (sjs299@cornell.edu) or Jeff Miller (jjm14@cornell.edu) with any questions or feedback.

