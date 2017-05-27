Two Morrisville State College students receive Beverly McKay Office Technology Award

Morrisville State College students Mailynn Amos, of Brewerton, and Zipporah Oparebea Opare, of Ghana, West Africa, are the recipients of this year’s Beverly McKay Office Technology Award, an annual scholarship presented to selected students majoring in office technology programs.

Morrisville State College’s Office Technology Department annually presents the award totaling $400, which is generously contributed by Beverly McKay, a former MSC office technology instructor and department chair, along with her husband, David. Students with at least one full semester remaining at MSC are selected for the award, which is based on academics and written communication skills.

Amos, 21, is a technology management-medical office technology bachelor’s degree student. Highly active on campus, she is a member of the Caribbean American Student Union (CASU), the Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society and the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. Amos plans to pursue a master’s degree following graduation from MSC.

Opare, 22, is majoring in medical office administration. The first of three siblings to attend college after moving to the United States in 2012, Opare will enter her fourth year of study at MSC this fall. She plans to work in the medical field following graduation before pursuing her goal of becoming a registered nurse.

The award was presented to both students during the college’s annual office technology luncheon, held on National Administrative Professionals’ Day.

