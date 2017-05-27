Students graduate from St. Lawrence University

More than 600 students received their bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University during Commencement ceremonies held on May 21 in Canton, New York.

Benjamin R. Adams of Oneida. Adams received the degree of bachelor of arts and majored in government. Adams attended Oneida High School.

Zachary L. Bonavita of Cazenovia. Bonavita received the degree of bachelor of science and majored in biology. Bonavita attended Pomfret School.

Russell J. Brownback IV of Cazenovia. Brownback received the degree of bachelor of arts and majored in economics and business in the liberal arts. Brownback attended Manlius Pebble Hill School.

Scott E. Chase of Manlius. Chase received the degree of bachelor of arts and majored in economics and business in the liberal arts. Chase attended Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

Matthew T. McDonough of Manlius. McDonough received the degree of bachelor of science cum laude and majored in biology. McDonough attended Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

Anthony R. Rice of Waterville. Rice received the degree of bachelor of science and majored in psychology. Rice attended Waterville Junior-Senior High School.

Liam C. Rogers of Cazenovia. Rogers received the degree of bachelor of arts and majored in performance and communication arts. Rogers attended Cazenovia High School.

Alyson R. Wilson of Munnsville. Wilson received the degree of bachelor of science cum laude and majored in psychology and biology. Wilson attended Stockbridge Valley Central School.

Three honorary degree recipients spoke during St. Lawrence University’s Commencement, including Republican U.S. Senator from Maine Susan Collins ’75, president of The Eisner Foundation Jane (Breckenridge) Eisner ’64, and former St. Lawrence University professor and current President of Wagner College Richard Guarasci. Director Emerita of the Adirondack Museum Caroline Mastin Welsh P’07 also spoke and received the University’s North Country citation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

