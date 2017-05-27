Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, June 6th at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Joan Ford. Special music time to follow. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Looking for a unique adventure for out of town guests, or maybe just some year-round outdoor experiences close to home? Consider visiting the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park in Cazenovia.

Inspired by the relationship between art and nature, the Art Park is dedicated to providing a unique environment for the showcasing of art by emerging and established artists in natural and gallery settings.

Guests can also enjoy unique outdoor sculptures, hiking, running, skiing, sledding, picnicking, snowshoeing, indoor exhibits, artist retreats, and space for special events.

But wait, there’s more: The Stone Quarry Art Park and the Hamilton Public Library have teamed up to offer free day passes to the Art Park. Passes are available to check out at the Hamilton Public Library and are worth a $5 adult admission to the Stone Quarry Art Park (children 16 and under have free admission).

Passes may be used for admission to any Art Park sponsored event with a ticket price of $5 or less. A visit to the Art Park is an excellent way to experience art in nature—you can even bring a book and enjoy your reading outside. Visit the circulation desk at the Hamilton Public Library to check out your Art Park passes today.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/.

From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

